Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares fell to a low of $45.12 before closing at $47.62. Intraday shares traded counted 9.34 million, which was 44.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.85M. MS’s previous close was $46.28 while the outstanding shares total 1.56B. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.63, and a growth ratio of 15.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.81, with weekly volatility at 4.23% and ATR at 2.09. The MS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.20 and a $57.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.90% on 06/12/20.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Morgan Stanley as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $70.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

MS were able to record 23.48 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.34 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 23.84 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Morgan Stanley (MS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Morgan Stanley recorded a total of 9.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -14.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.34 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.15 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.56B with the revenue now reading 1.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MS attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, BRODSKY JEFFREY S sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.57, for a total value of 737,319. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 734,871. Also, Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were price at an average price of 44.97 per share, with a total market value of 2,248,735. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,649,955. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.20%.

15 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Morgan Stanley. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.71.