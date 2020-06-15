Mixed Analyst Attention: Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

The shares of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sientra Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Wells Fargo was of a view that SIEN is Market Perform in its latest report on March 14, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that SIEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 326.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.62.

The shares of the company added by 12.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.80 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 32.17% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. SIEN had ended its last session trading at $3.79. Sientra Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SIEN 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $9.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sientra Inc. generated 112.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.91%. Sientra Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. MKM Partners also rated APA as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that APA could down by -13.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.66% to reach $12.17/share. It started the day trading at $14.50 and traded between $13.04 and $13.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APA’s 50-day SMA is 10.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.71. The stock has a high of $33.77 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 28.80M SIEN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more APA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -347,706 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,741,657 shares of APA, with a total valuation of $590,662,479. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more APA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $462,222,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Apache Corporation shares by 17.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,284,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,694,392 shares of Apache Corporation which are valued at $262,034,341. In the same vein, Davis Selected Advisers LP increased its Apache Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 657,445 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,789,074 shares and is now valued at $224,314,108. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apache Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.