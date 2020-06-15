Mixed Analyst Attention: KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF), SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.82.

The shares of the company added by 31.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.46 while ending the day at $2.89. During the trading session, a total of 9.92 million shares were traded which represents a -13810.2% decline from the average session volume which is 71310.0 shares. KBSF had ended its last session trading at $2.20. KBS Fashion Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 KBSF 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $3.99.

The KBS Fashion Group Limited generated 20.2 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $2.04 and traded between $1.76 and $1.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAC’s 50-day SMA is 2.4969 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2373. The stock has a high of $4.98 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.92%, as 1.40M KBSF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of SeaChange International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.61% over the last six months.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SEAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,896,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by 43.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,842,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 558,211 shares of SeaChange International Inc. which are valued at $3,481,450. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,403 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,222,636 shares and is now valued at $2,310,782. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of SeaChange International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.