Mixed Analyst Attention: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.66.

The shares of the company added by 8.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.58 while ending the day at $5.81. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a 41.0% incline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $5.36. GTX 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $16.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 254.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.37%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $9.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.28% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.80 and traded between $9.36 and $9.65 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $5.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.59%, as 5.09M GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 999.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SCS Capital Management LLC bought more BRMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SCS Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,339,018 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,377,784 shares of BRMK, with a total valuation of $108,181,832. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,569,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,170,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,400 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $62,667,662. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 224,035 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,767,044 shares and is now valued at $41,663,965. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.