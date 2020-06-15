Mixed Analyst Attention: Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS), Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

The shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that SBS is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2018. Janney thinks that SBS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.03.

The shares of the company added by 8.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.28 while ending the day at $10.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 16.13% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. SBS had ended its last session trading at $9.82. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo currently has a market cap of $7.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SBS 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $14.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo generated 530.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.89%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.45% to reach $42.00/share. It started the day trading at $36.41 and traded between $34.61 and $36.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FWONK’s 50-day SMA is 30.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.61. The stock has a high of $48.95 for the year while the low is $18.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.48%, as 6.79M SBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.73% of Formula One Group shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FWONK shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 622,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,896,626 shares of FWONK, with a total valuation of $620,118,091. Caledonia (Private) Investments P… meanwhile bought more FWONK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $591,428,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… increased its Formula One Group shares by 63.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,036,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,675,522 shares of Formula One Group which are valued at $417,048,890. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Formula One Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,361 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,655,857 shares and is now valued at $369,225,445. Following these latest developments, around 3.05% of Formula One Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.