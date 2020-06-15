Mixed Analyst Attention: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS), Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.81.

The shares of the company added by 18.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $2.79. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -1708.85% decline from the average session volume which is 44850.0 shares. CLPS had ended its last session trading at $2.35. CLPS Incorporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 CLPS 52-week low price stands at $1.62 while its 52-week high price is $8.86.

The CLPS Incorporation generated 11.23 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. H.C. Wainwright also rated VIE as Reiterated on May 14, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that VIE could surge by 23.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.98% to reach $61.20/share. It started the day trading at $55.18 and traded between $45.005 and $46.83 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $70.66 for the year while the low is $18.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.77%, as 1.78M CLPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.48% of Viela Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 234.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,591,176 shares of VIE, with a total valuation of $215,326,154. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VIE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,360,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its Viela Bio Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,070,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Viela Bio Inc. which are valued at $190,898,477. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its Viela Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 265,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,762,500 shares and is now valued at $82,661,250. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Viela Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.