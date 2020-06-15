Mixed Analyst Attention: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

The shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acadia Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Underweight the AKR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Citigroup was of a view that AKR is Neutral in its latest report on December 13, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AKR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.39.

The shares of the company added by 9.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.32 while ending the day at $14.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 4.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. AKR had ended its last session trading at $12.94. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.67, with a beta of 1.14. AKR 52-week low price stands at $9.59 while its 52-week high price is $29.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Acadia Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) is now rated as Buy. JMP Securities also rated CMO as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CMO could surge by 3.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.87% to reach $5.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.67 and traded between $5.33 and $5.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMO’s 50-day SMA is 4.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.78. The stock has a high of $9.25 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.46%, as 3.52M AKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -152,229 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,490,760 shares of CMO, with a total valuation of $78,383,246. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,211,367 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,626,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,049 shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation which are valued at $38,592,397. In the same vein, Paradice Investment Management LL… increased its Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 80,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,649,805 shares and is now valued at $33,648,013. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.