Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

The shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TherapeuticsMD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on April 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. JP Morgan was of a view that TXMD is Overweight in its latest report on June 15, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TXMD is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.07.

The shares of the company added by 12.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.37. During the trading session, a total of 6.98 million shares were traded which represents a -26.76% decline from the average session volume which is 5.51 million shares. TXMD had ended its last session trading at $1.22. TXMD 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TherapeuticsMD Inc. generated 170.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. It started the day trading at $14.78 and traded between $13.73 and $14.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRVB’s 50-day SMA is 12.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.95. The stock has a high of $18.50 for the year while the low is $4.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.10%, as 2.53M TXMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.61% of Provention Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 607.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more PRVB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 90,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,011,574 shares of PRVB, with a total valuation of $40,987,522. MDB Capital Group LLC meanwhile sold more PRVB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,803,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Provention Bio Inc. shares by 3.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,395,242 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,620 shares of Provention Bio Inc. which are valued at $18,989,244. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Provention Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,296 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 674,547 shares and is now valued at $9,180,585. Following these latest developments, around 10.90% of Provention Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.