Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.25. Tudor Pickering was of a view that PUMP is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PUMP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 338.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.76.

The shares of the company added by 11.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.55 while ending the day at $5.97. During the trading session, a total of 3.58 million shares were traded which represents a -16.72% decline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $5.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $1.36 while its 52-week high price is $21.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ProPetro Holding Corp. generated 143.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is now rated as Outperform. Deutsche Bank also rated CPA as Upgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that CPA could surge by 28.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.34% to reach $74.56/share. It started the day trading at $55.7699 and traded between $51.2002 and $53.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPA’s 50-day SMA is 45.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.76. The stock has a high of $116.88 for the year while the low is $24.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.38%, as 4.18M PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.97% of Copa Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more CPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 6,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,154,744 shares of CPA, with a total valuation of $138,367,072. FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. meanwhile sold more CPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,710,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by 21.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,917,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 334,892 shares of Copa Holdings S.A. which are valued at $84,092,515. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Copa Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 266,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,821,561 shares and is now valued at $79,893,665. Following these latest developments, around 25.30% of Copa Holdings S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.