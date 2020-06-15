Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NBR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that NBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $27.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 434.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.08.

The shares of the company added by 17.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.81 while ending the day at $52.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -57.41% decline from the average session volume which is 0.86 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $44.37. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 NBR 52-week low price stands at $9.79 while its 52-week high price is $167.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$19.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 480.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$12.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.22%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -93.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $9.88 and traded between $7.115 and $7.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDX’s 50-day SMA is 2.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.38. The stock has a high of $10.16 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 264170.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.81%, as 300,652 NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 153.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 317.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 248.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CLDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 54,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,170,187 shares of CLDX, with a total valuation of $3,124,399. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,424,373 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 457,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,221,968. Following these latest developments, around 0.19% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.