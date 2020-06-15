Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

The shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MakeMyTrip Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $25. Goldman was of a view that MMYT is Buy in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Jefferies thinks that MMYT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.48.

The shares of the company added by 9.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.92 while ending the day at $17.57. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -14.62% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. MMYT had ended its last session trading at $16.10. MakeMyTrip Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MMYT 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $30.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MakeMyTrip Limited generated 163.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.29%. MakeMyTrip Limited has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Imperial Capital also rated LAMR as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $93 suggesting that LAMR could down by -9.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.58% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $71.43 and traded between $67.70 and $70.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAMR’s 50-day SMA is 59.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.84. The stock has a high of $96.82 for the year while the low is $30.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 2.37M MMYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.95% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.75, while the P/B ratio is 6.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LAMR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -147,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,491,763 shares of LAMR, with a total valuation of $828,203,887. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LAMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $510,947,912 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,694,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,677 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) which are valued at $510,122,742. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,216 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,528,843 shares and is now valued at $233,962,291. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.