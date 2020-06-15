Is There A Value in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) And Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on June 12, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Airlines Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on May 26, 2020, to Buy the LUV stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on April 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Cowen was of a view that LUV is Outperform in its latest report on April 20, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that LUV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.80.

The shares of the company added by 9.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $34.31 while ending the day at $35.87. During the trading session, a total of 26.36 million shares were traded which represents a -13.56% decline from the average session volume which is 23.21 million shares. LUV had ended its last session trading at $32.83. Southwest Airlines Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUV 52-week low price stands at $22.47 while its 52-week high price is $58.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Airlines Co. generated 3.94 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1013.33%. Southwest Airlines Co. has the potential to record -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on June 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.75% to reach $9.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.21 and traded between $9.58 and $9.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCR’s 50-day SMA is 9.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.64. The stock has a high of $11.77 for the year while the low is $5.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.94%, as 31.50M LUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Amcor plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.11, while the P/B ratio is 3.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more AMCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -9,080,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,861,506 shares of AMCR, with a total valuation of $897,065,976. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $683,476,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Amcor plc shares by 6.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 52,573,744 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,538,756 shares of Amcor plc which are valued at $536,777,926. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Amcor plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,806,553 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,026,482 shares and is now valued at $245,310,381. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Amcor plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.