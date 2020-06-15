Is There A Value in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) And Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Buy the DS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.69.

The shares of the company added by 13.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -62.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $2.12. DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Drive Shack Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stephens also rated DENN as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that DENN could surge by 7.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.89% to reach $12.57/share. It started the day trading at $11.75 and traded between $10.6888 and $11.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DENN’s 50-day SMA is 10.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.08. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.15%, as 2.49M DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.36% of Denny’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -194,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,934,397 shares of DENN, with a total valuation of $64,358,535. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more DENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,350,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,760,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -123,562 shares of Denny’s Corporation which are valued at $40,785,258. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,965 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,803,624 shares and is now valued at $30,405,302. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Denny’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.