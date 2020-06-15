Is There A Value in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) And Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

The shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2020, to Outperform the DKS stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that DKS is Outperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Consumer Edge Research thinks that DKS is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 192.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.72.

The shares of the company added by 8.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.71 while ending the day at $39.41. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -13.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.47 million shares. DKS had ended its last session trading at $36.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.13, with a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DKS 52-week low price stands at $13.46 while its 52-week high price is $49.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. generated 1.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 204.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Cowen also rated AL as Reiterated on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that AL could surge by 17.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.50% to reach $38.57/share. It started the day trading at $32.63 and traded between $30.425 and $31.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AL’s 50-day SMA is 25.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.65. The stock has a high of $49.96 for the year while the low is $8.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.02%, as 6.55M DKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Air Lease Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AL shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,776,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,511,005 shares of AL, with a total valuation of $316,486,361. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $285,205,202 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Air Lease Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.