Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)?

The shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SiTime Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Buy the SITM stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Raymond James was of a view that SITM is Outperform in its latest report on December 16, 2019. Needham thinks that SITM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.17.

The shares of the company added by 9.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $33.00 while ending the day at $35.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.82 million shares were traded which represents a -853.8% decline from the average session volume which is 85720.0 shares. SITM had ended its last session trading at $32.74. SiTime Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SITM 52-week low price stands at $15.42 while its 52-week high price is $39.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. SiTime Corporation has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is now rated as Neutral. Lake Street also rated EXTR as Initiated on July 29, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXTR could surge by 14.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.64% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.60 and traded between $4.245 and $4.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXTR’s 50-day SMA is 3.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.64. The stock has a high of $8.50 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.87%, as 5.31M SITM shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EXTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -289,405 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,027,218 shares of EXTR, with a total valuation of $49,589,819. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EXTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,187,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. increased its Extreme Networks Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,813,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,600 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. which are valued at $22,483,890. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Extreme Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 215,595 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,855,717 shares and is now valued at $12,723,866. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Extreme Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.