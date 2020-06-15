Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)?

The shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $11 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimco Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Sell the KIM stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Morgan Stanley was of a view that KIM is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Compass Point thinks that KIM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.76.

The shares of the company added by 9.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.985 while ending the day at $13.76. During the trading session, a total of 6.57 million shares were traded which represents a 27.93% incline from the average session volume which is 9.11 million shares. KIM had ended its last session trading at $12.55. Kimco Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.97, with a beta of 1.24. KIM 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $21.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.7%. Kimco Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. ROTH Capital also rated INO as Downgrade on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that INO could surge by 18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.90% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.40 and traded between $12.55 and $13.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INO’s 50-day SMA is 11.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.62. The stock has a high of $19.36 for the year while the low is $1.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.98%, as 26.35M KIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.87% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 31.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 393.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INO shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 645,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,736,961 shares of INO, with a total valuation of $114,120,175. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,112,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 51.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,600,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,882,029 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $53,111,771. In the same vein, VHCP Management LLC decreased its Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,900,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,900,000 shares and is now valued at $42,775,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.