Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)?

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.04.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.05 while ending the day at $9.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a 13.37% incline from the average session volume which is 2.46 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $8.62. Digital Turbine Inc. currently has a market cap of $813.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 1.72. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 APPS 52-week low price stands at $3.48 while its 52-week high price is $10.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 21.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.45% to reach $31.56/share. It started the day trading at $30.94 and traded between $29.01 and $30.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEC’s 50-day SMA is 24.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.46. The stock has a high of $61.16 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.30%, as 8.02M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.70% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more XEC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,272,417 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,635,083 shares of XEC, with a total valuation of $253,209,981. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,882,257 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by 13.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,763,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -773,185 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. which are valued at $125,172,980. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,871 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,349,452 shares and is now valued at $114,303,599. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cimarex Energy Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.