Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 351.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.78.

The shares of the company added by 12.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.2201 while ending the day at $3.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -62.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. CPAH had ended its last session trading at $3.32. CounterPath Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CPAH 52-week low price stands at $0.83 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The CounterPath Corporation generated 1.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. CapitalOne also rated INN as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that INN could down by -3.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.70% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.94 and $7.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INN’s 50-day SMA is 5.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.50. The stock has a high of $12.59 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.39%, as 8.89M CPAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.03% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more INN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -313,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,015,768 shares of INN, with a total valuation of $106,348,550. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,982,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by 17.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,567,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 982,192 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. which are valued at $41,048,175. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 322,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,542,473 shares and is now valued at $28,390,456. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.