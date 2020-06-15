Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)?

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Buy the CGEN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. SunTrust was of a view that CGEN is Buy in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CGEN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 369.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.53.

The shares of the company added by 8.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.18 while ending the day at $13.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -8.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $12.83. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 121.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.28% to reach $9.78/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 8.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.04. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.46% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.89% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.