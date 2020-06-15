Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)?

The shares of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altus Midstream Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Credit Suisse was of a view that ALTM is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that ALTM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.04.

The shares of the company added by 11.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.7212 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -33.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.57 million shares. ALTM had ended its last session trading at $0.68. Altus Midstream Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 ALTM 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $4.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Altus Midstream Company generated 19.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $8.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Altus Midstream Company has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.40% to reach $30.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.77 and traded between $24.65 and $25.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRDM’s 50-day SMA is 22.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.28. The stock has a high of $32.08 for the year while the low is $16.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.35%, as 7.82M ALTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.66% of Iridium Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 860.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more IRDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -407,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,735,503 shares of IRDM, with a total valuation of $315,916,569. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile bought more IRDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,619,511 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Iridium Communications Inc. shares by 2.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,357,837 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 251,907 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. which are valued at $261,230,251. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Iridium Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,354 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,480,926 shares and is now valued at $126,061,298. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Iridium Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.