Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY), Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)?

The shares of AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2013. The Industrials company has also assigned a $21.50 price target. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AeroCentury Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 324.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.99.

The shares of the company added by 37.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.21 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 0.72 million shares were traded which represents a -581.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. ACY had ended its last session trading at $2.20. ACY 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $9.32.

The AeroCentury Corp. generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.35 and $2.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVA’s 50-day SMA is 4.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.00. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.86%, as 2.97M ACY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.17% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Bleichroeder LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,739,540 shares of SAVA, with a total valuation of $3,722,616. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,767,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cassava Sciences Inc. shares by 35.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 653,759 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -362,000 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. which are valued at $1,399,044. In the same vein, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. decreased its Cassava Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 615,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 615,000 shares and is now valued at $1,316,100. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.