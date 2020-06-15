Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)?

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Northcoast was of a view that GT is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that GT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.28.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.815 while ending the day at $9.42. During the trading session, a total of 6.13 million shares were traded which represents a 10.11% incline from the average session volume which is 6.82 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $8.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 971.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is now rated as Positive. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.01% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.39 and traded between $18.96 and $20.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIBB’s 50-day SMA is 15.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.78. The stock has a high of $30.98 for the year while the low is $7.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.37%, as 5.52M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.73% of Hibbett Sports Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 547.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HIBB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -118,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,595,239 shares of HIBB, with a total valuation of $50,140,017. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more HIBB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,631,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Hibbett Sports Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,455,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -23,472 shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. which are valued at $28,113,537. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Hibbett Sports Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,227 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,137,877 shares and is now valued at $21,983,784. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Hibbett Sports Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.