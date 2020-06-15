Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)?

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Market Perform the DNOW stock while also putting a $8.25 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $10. Stifel was of a view that DNOW is Buy in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Cowen thinks that DNOW is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.09.

The shares of the company added by 8.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.81 while ending the day at $8.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -27.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $7.74. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $15.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 202.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 228.57%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Citigroup also rated FUL as Upgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that FUL could down by -4.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.35% to reach $38.17/share. It started the day trading at $40.10 and traded between $38.71 and $40.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUL’s 50-day SMA is 35.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.03. The stock has a high of $52.40 for the year while the low is $23.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.19%, as 1.70M DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of H.B. Fuller Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 615.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -171,601 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,099,977 shares of FUL, with a total valuation of $267,101,135. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $220,798,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its H.B. Fuller Company shares by 15.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,712,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -665,040 shares of H.B. Fuller Company which are valued at $139,653,528. In the same vein, Mairs & Power, Inc. decreased its H.B. Fuller Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,050 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,848,592 shares and is now valued at $107,164,031. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of H.B. Fuller Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.