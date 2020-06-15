Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)?

The shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortress Biotech Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2018, to Buy the FBIO stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $11. ROTH Capital was of a view that FBIO is Buy in its latest report on October 03, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.64.

The shares of the company added by 9.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.60 while ending the day at $2.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -16.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. FBIO had ended its last session trading at $2.54. Fortress Biotech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 FBIO 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortress Biotech Inc. generated 135.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -242.86%. Fortress Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on June 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.57% to reach $41.75/share. It started the day trading at $37.57 and traded between $35.59 and $37.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WCC’s 50-day SMA is 28.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.46. The stock has a high of $61.32 for the year while the low is $13.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.46%, as 4.11M FBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.20% of WESCO International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 178,729 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,119,410 shares of WCC, with a total valuation of $137,176,353. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,657,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … increased its WESCO International Inc. shares by 61.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,134,658 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,844 shares of WESCO International Inc. which are valued at $71,084,111. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WESCO International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,911 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,091,350 shares and is now valued at $69,641,955. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of WESCO International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.