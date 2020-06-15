Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW), Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 469.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.54.

The shares of the company added by 13.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.78 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a 38.12% incline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. DPW had ended its last session trading at $2.65. DPW Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DPW 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $15.16.

The DPW Holdings Inc. generated 0.49 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $0.272 and traded between $0.25 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3150 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0961. The stock has a high of $21.60 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 217056.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.35%, as 311,151 DPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Ocugen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more OCGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 898.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 6,701,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,447,140 shares of OCGN, with a total valuation of $2,308,613. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OCGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,129 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ocugen Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 645,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ocugen Inc. which are valued at $200,255. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its Ocugen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 432,541 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 449,011 shares and is now valued at $139,193. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Ocugen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.