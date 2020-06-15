Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)?

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the BLDP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLDP is Sell in its latest report on July 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that BLDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 289.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.72 while ending the day at $13.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.06 million shares were traded which represents a -61.08% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $12.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $3.44 while its 52-week high price is $14.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 181.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Wells Fargo also rated MUR as Downgrade on May 08, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that MUR could down by -23.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.32% to reach $11.87/share. It started the day trading at $15.2199 and traded between $13.93 and $14.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUR’s 50-day SMA is 10.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.24. The stock has a high of $28.12 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.23%, as 22.52M BLDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.57% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 92.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MUR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,402,058 shares of MUR, with a total valuation of $243,804,593. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,097,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by 1.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,913,867 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,358 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation which are valued at $202,120,711. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 987,545 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,141,183 shares and is now valued at $145,087,137. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Murphy Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.