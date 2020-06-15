Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)?

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the TEN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $9. Wolfe Research was of a view that TEN is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TEN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 270.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.91.

The shares of the company added by 10.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.69 while ending the day at $8.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.02 million shares were traded which represents a 14.53% incline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $7.37. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $16.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 770.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 487.1%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. BofA/Merrill also rated CWK as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that CWK could surge by 7.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.23% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.02 and traded between $11.32 and $12.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWK’s 50-day SMA is 11.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.26. The stock has a high of $20.80 for the year while the low is $6.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.58%, as 4.66M TEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,134,892 shares of CWK, with a total valuation of $483,132,643. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,327,955 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,634,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc which are valued at $150,006,956. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,634 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,615,874 shares and is now valued at $139,562,709. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.