Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON), New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)?

The shares of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 12, 2018. The Energy company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Recon Technology Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.44.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.7941 while ending the day at $1.99. During the trading session, a total of 0.82 million shares were traded which represents a -640.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. RCON had ended its last session trading at $1.72. Recon Technology Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 RCON 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $5.55.

The Recon Technology Ltd. generated 1.48 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. CapitalOne also rated SNR as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that SNR could surge by 37.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.28% to reach $5.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.55 and traded between $3.20 and $3.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNR’s 50-day SMA is 2.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.83. The stock has a high of $8.35 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.45%, as 1.18M RCON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -77,826 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,008,652 shares of SNR, with a total valuation of $34,825,091. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,038,440 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,989,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,382 shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. which are valued at $17,368,268. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,853,200 shares and is now valued at $14,074,280. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.