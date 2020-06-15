Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Underweight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Wells Fargo was of a view that QEP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that QEP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 547.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.56 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 10.52 million shares were traded which represents a 16.42% incline from the average session volume which is 12.59 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $1.56. QEP Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $249.85 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 4.84. QEP Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $7.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 70.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 119.05%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Piper Sandler also rated SLG as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that SLG could surge by 13.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.51% to reach $60.27/share. It started the day trading at $53.31 and traded between $48.63 and $52.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLG’s 50-day SMA is 46.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.40. The stock has a high of $96.39 for the year while the low is $35.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.50%, as 6.00M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.32% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -279,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,124,599 shares of SLG, with a total valuation of $552,808,110. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,282,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by 2.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,768,163 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -128,827 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. which are valued at $242,955,026. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,148 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,526,753 shares and is now valued at $232,786,836. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SL Green Realty Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.