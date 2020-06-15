Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)?

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entercom Communications Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.75. Wells Fargo was of a view that ETM is Outperform in its latest report on August 18, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.35.

The shares of the company added by 8.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.79 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a 23.38% incline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. ETM had ended its last session trading at $1.76. Entercom Communications Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 ETM 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $6.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entercom Communications Corp. generated 189.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 371.43%. Entercom Communications Corp. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.32% to reach $7.06/share. It started the day trading at $6.27 and traded between $5.855 and $6.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF’s 50-day SMA is 4.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.77. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.80%, as 5.40M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP bought more YPF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP purchasing 95,753 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,839,828 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $44,552,733. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,996,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 8.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,432,228 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -418,942 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $22,338,429. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 321,123 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,278,430 shares and is now valued at $16,523,287. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.