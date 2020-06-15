Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)?

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on June 12, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Market Perform the PLAY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. William Blair was of a view that PLAY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Raymond James thinks that PLAY is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 260.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.69.

The shares of the company added by 13.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.0701 while ending the day at $16.60. During the trading session, a total of 18.9 million shares were traded which represents a -148.39% decline from the average session volume which is 7.61 million shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $14.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $793.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $48.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 156.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 165.69%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.92% to reach $35.17/share. It started the day trading at $27.49 and traded between $25.50 and $26.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDIT’s 50-day SMA is 25.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.01. The stock has a high of $34.37 for the year while the low is $14.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.77%, as 8.31M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.37% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 945.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more EDIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 888,664 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,335,941 shares of EDIT, with a total valuation of $144,443,923. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more EDIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,264,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by 2.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,564,969 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,284 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. which are valued at $123,573,711. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 72,865 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,674,765 shares and is now valued at $99,475,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Editas Medicine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.