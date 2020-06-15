Is It Crazy To Buy Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) And America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

The shares of Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Alembic Global Advisors in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $117 price target. Alembic Global Advisors wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Woodward Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on June 01, 2020, to Overweight the WWD stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Jefferies was of a view that WWD is Buy in its latest report on December 04, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that WWD is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $72.06 while ending the day at $76.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a 41.7% incline from the average session volume which is 0.9 million shares. WWD had ended its last session trading at $70.70. Woodward Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.32, with a beta of 1.53. Woodward Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WWD 52-week low price stands at $46.51 while its 52-week high price is $129.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Woodward Inc. generated 102.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.25%. Woodward Inc. has the potential to record 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Itau BBA published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated AMX as Resumed on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMX could surge by 14.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.31% to reach $16.14/share. It started the day trading at $13.89 and traded between $13.26 and $13.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMX’s 50-day SMA is 12.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.67. The stock has a high of $18.03 for the year while the low is $10.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.05%, as 5.60M WWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.37% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.95, while the P/B ratio is 5.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 13,460,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,963,954 shares of AMX, with a total valuation of $702,302,030. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more AMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $474,917,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 110,265.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,191,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,172,104 shares of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $280,996,704. In the same vein, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,276 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,270,744 shares and is now valued at $242,270,065. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.