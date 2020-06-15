Is It Crazy To Buy Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) And Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tupperware Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. B. Riley & Co. was of a view that TUP is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2017. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TUP is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 317.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.73.

The shares of the company added by 20.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.33 while ending the day at $4.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.27 million shares were traded which represents a -33.33% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. TUP had ended its last session trading at $4.00. TUP 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $20.77.

The Tupperware Brands Corporation generated 174.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -988.89%. Tupperware Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.6802 and traded between $1.44 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UXIN’s 50-day SMA is 1.5040 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2148. The stock has a high of $3.80 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.96%, as 3.73M TUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.29% of Uxin Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 887.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.76% over the last six months.

Similarly, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its Uxin Limited shares by 32.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,766,919 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 931,546 shares of Uxin Limited which are valued at $5,763,386.