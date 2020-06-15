Is It Crazy To Buy Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) And Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is 8.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.26.

The shares of the company added by 15.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.77 while ending the day at $7.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -453.07% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. SSSS had ended its last session trading at $6.66. SSSS 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $7.05.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.25 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTX’s 50-day SMA is 2.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.64. The stock has a high of $3.18 for the year while the low is $0.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.55%, as 1.36M SSSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 299.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 184.65% over the last six months.

Sio Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LPTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,605,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP decreased its Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 978,454 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $2,318,936. Following these latest developments, around 13.40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.