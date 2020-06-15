Is It Crazy To Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) And CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that KSS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that KSS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.76.

The shares of the company added by 9.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.8773 while ending the day at $23.22. During the trading session, a total of 8.59 million shares were traded which represents a 26.8% incline from the average session volume which is 11.74 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $21.26. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KSS 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $59.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 2.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.44%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $1.18 and traded between $1.03 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTIC’s 50-day SMA is 1.0201 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0113. The stock has a high of $1.93 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 99130.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.45%, as 126,342 KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.13% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 299.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The OrbiMed Advisors LLC bought more CTIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 90.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC purchasing 4,520,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,520,600 shares of CTIC, with a total valuation of $9,711,012.

Similarly, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its CTI BioPharma Corp. shares by 71.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,430,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,675,637 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. which are valued at $6,559,250. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CTI BioPharma Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 616,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,121,368 shares and is now valued at $2,163,795. Following these latest developments, around 0.39% of CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.