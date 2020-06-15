Is It Crazy To Buy Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) And Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

The shares of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on June 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $14 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guess’ Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Market Perform the GES stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that GES is Market Perform in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Jefferies thinks that GES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.10.

The shares of the company added by 13.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.80 while ending the day at $9.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -7.82% decline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. GES had ended its last session trading at $8.64. Guess’ Inc. currently has a market cap of $632.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.57, with a beta of 1.74. Guess’ Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GES 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $23.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Guess’ Inc. generated 419.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.99%. Guess’ Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BTIG Research also rated CERS as Upgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CERS could surge by 26.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.86% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.12 and traded between $5.75 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CERS’s 50-day SMA is 5.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.79. The stock has a high of $6.72 for the year while the low is $2.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.35%, as 8.27M GES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Cerus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CERS shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 4,588,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,005,056 shares of CERS, with a total valuation of $87,111,448. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile bought more CERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,296,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cerus Corporation shares by 6.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,367,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 701,731 shares of Cerus Corporation which are valued at $70,706,379. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Cerus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,199,800 shares and is now valued at $69,662,756. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Cerus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.