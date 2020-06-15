Is It Crazy To Buy China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) And Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $1.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 211.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.81.

The shares of the company added by 40.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.571 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -1245.32% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. HGSH had ended its last session trading at $0.54. China HGS Real Estate Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HGSH 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $1.85.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Dougherty & Company also rated APT as Initiated on October 16, 2009, with its price target of $10 suggesting that APT could down by -399.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.66% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.05 and traded between $12.01 and $12.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 13.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.48. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.36%, as 4.21M HGSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.60% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.70, while the P/B ratio is 4.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 272.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -18,612 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,040,116 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $12,949,444. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,803,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 220,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $2,743,482. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 142,216 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 142,216 shares and is now valued at $1,770,589. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.