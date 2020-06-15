Is Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Still Worth A Bite?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) shares fell to a low of $22.18 before closing at $23.12. Intraday shares traded counted 1.8 million, which was -97.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 915.03K. FCPT’s previous close was $21.38 while the outstanding shares total 70.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.49,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.41, with weekly volatility at 6.09% and ATR at 1.65. The FCPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.80 and a $32.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.14% on 06/12/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Four Corners Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. recorded a total of 42.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.05M with the revenue now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.35 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FCPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FCPT attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Morgan Gerald R bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.28, for a total value of 24,970. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Stewart Niccole now bought 53 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 994. Also, President and CEO, Lenehan William H bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.79 per share, with a total market value of 201,027. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HANSEN DOUGLAS B now holds 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,232. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Four Corners Property Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.33.