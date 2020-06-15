Is A Downturn Overdue? Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)?

The shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Prime Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Goldman was of a view that WPG is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2016. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey thinks that WPG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.25.

The shares of the company added by 15.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 5.69 million shares were traded which represents a 21.63% incline from the average session volume which is 7.26 million shares. WPG had ended its last session trading at $0.92. WPG 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.73%. Washington Prime Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.20% to reach $27.53/share. It started the day trading at $26.12 and traded between $23.785 and $25.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAT’s 50-day SMA is 20.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.26. The stock has a high of $47.57 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.39%, as 7.57M WPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.15% of Brinker International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,205,311 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,328,955 shares of EAT, with a total valuation of $114,067,964. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,847,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Brinker International Inc. shares by 4.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,678,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -133,749 shares of Brinker International Inc. which are valued at $70,589,384. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brinker International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 574,052 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,086,809 shares and is now valued at $54,987,417. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Brinker International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.