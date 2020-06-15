Is A Downturn Overdue? Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE), Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)?

The shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lonestar Resources US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.41.

The shares of the company added by 11.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.77 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -69.56% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. LONE had ended its last session trading at $0.73. Lonestar Resources US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 LONE 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The Lonestar Resources US Inc. generated 3.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.82%. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 09, 2011 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ALSK as Reiterated on July 30, 2010, with its price target of $10 suggesting that ALSK could surge by 13.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.41% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.64 and traded between $2.46 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALSK’s 50-day SMA is 2.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.90. The stock has a high of $2.78 for the year while the low is $1.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34095.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.10%, as 28,606 LONE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.08% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 231.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ALSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 251,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,956,962 shares of ALSK, with a total valuation of $7,717,671. 22NW LP meanwhile bought more ALSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,475,674 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares by 15.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,483,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 340,465 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. which are valued at $6,481,478. In the same vein, Aegis Financial Corp. increased its Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 648,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,433,941 shares and is now valued at $6,352,586. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.