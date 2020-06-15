Is A Downturn Overdue? Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)?

The shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Consumer Edge Research in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Barclays was of a view that HTZ is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HTZ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 607.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.90.

The shares of the company added by 37.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.56 while ending the day at $2.83. During the trading session, a total of 275.92 million shares were traded which represents a -395.64% decline from the average session volume which is 55.67 million shares. HTZ had ended its last session trading at $2.06. HTZ 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $20.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hertz Global Holdings Inc. generated 1.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.57%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.00% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.45 and traded between $2.20 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMBR’s 50-day SMA is 3.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.30. The stock has a high of $14.16 for the year while the low is $2.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1614125.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -90.57%, as 152,212 HTZ shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.66% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more TMBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,201,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Capital, Inc. decreased its Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $27,410. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.