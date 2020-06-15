Is A Downturn Overdue? CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)?

The shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that CX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.61.

The shares of the company added by 9.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 11.18 million shares were traded which represents a -6.52% decline from the average session volume which is 10.5 million shares. CX had ended its last session trading at $2.61. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CX 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.37.

The CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated VER as Initiated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VER could surge by 4.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.72% to reach $6.85/share. It started the day trading at $6.605 and traded between $6.28 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VER’s 50-day SMA is 5.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.15. The stock has a high of $10.18 for the year while the low is $3.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.60%, as 19.99M CX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of VEREIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VER shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,991,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 158,353,075 shares of VER, with a total valuation of $867,774,851. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more VER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $635,734,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VEREIT Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,622,311 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,115,590 shares of VEREIT Inc. which are valued at $321,250,264. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VEREIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,244,554 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 46,284,345 shares and is now valued at $253,638,211. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of VEREIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.