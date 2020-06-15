Is A Downturn Overdue? Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)?

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $25. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that BLMN is Market Perform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a 25.95% incline from the average session volume which is 4.2 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $10.74. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 403.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -157.14%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.46% to reach $12.30/share. It started the day trading at $8.84 and traded between $8.40 and $8.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTG’s 50-day SMA is 7.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.52. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $4.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.63%, as 21.11M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.78% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,146,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,280,940 shares of MTG, with a total valuation of $297,866,517. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,436,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by 167.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,218,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,280,251 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation which are valued at $108,525,125. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its MGIC Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,528,547 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,133,760 shares and is now valued at $99,618,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of MGIC Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.