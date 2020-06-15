Is A Downturn Overdue? Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)?

The shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2020, to Buy the AERI stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Citigroup was of a view that AERI is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.06.

The shares of the company added by 9.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.02 while ending the day at $14.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -19.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. AERI had ended its last session trading at $13.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 AERI 52-week low price stands at $10.80 while its 52-week high price is $34.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.84 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 134.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated ELY as Resumed on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ELY could surge by 5.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.90% to reach $16.70/share. It started the day trading at $16.35 and traded between $15.07 and $15.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELY’s 50-day SMA is 13.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.41. The stock has a high of $22.33 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.18%, as 14.70M AERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.91% of Callaway Golf Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ELY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -304,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,892,763 shares of ELY, with a total valuation of $197,517,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,064,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,494,964 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,360,980 shares of Callaway Golf Company which are valued at $99,502,848. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 454,946 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,907,027 shares and is now valued at $90,495,654. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Callaway Golf Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.