Expensive Market, What To Buy? Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $14 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the XHR stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Janney in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that XHR is Market Perform in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Jefferies thinks that XHR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.40.

The shares of the company added by 8.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.98 while ending the day at $11.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -5.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. XHR had ended its last session trading at $10.60. XHR 52-week low price stands at $6.14 while its 52-week high price is $22.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 476.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -270.59%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on June 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.34% to reach $12.21/share. It started the day trading at $11.66 and traded between $11.02 and $11.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRRM’s 50-day SMA is 9.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.71. The stock has a high of $17.20 for the year while the low is $5.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.13%, as 9.52M XHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.87, while the P/B ratio is 5.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fairview Capital Investment Manag… bought more VRRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 76.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fairview Capital Investment Manag… purchasing 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,115,472 shares of VRRM, with a total valuation of $132,179,800. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VRRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,922,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by 54.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,603,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,398,294 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation which are valued at $104,769,657. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 76,805 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,257,736 shares and is now valued at $90,091,900. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Verra Mobility Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.