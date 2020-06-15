Expensive Market, What To Buy? Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7962.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.62.

The shares of the company added by 20.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.67 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 92.6 million shares were traded which represents a -157.15% decline from the average session volume which is 36.01 million shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $3.45. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.73.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 2.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PVH as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PVH could surge by 4.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.90% to reach $51.95/share. It started the day trading at $54.88 and traded between $46.165 and $49.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVH’s 50-day SMA is 46.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.82. The stock has a high of $108.06 for the year while the low is $28.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.84%, as 4.49M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.94% of PVH Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,132,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,812,337 shares of PVH, with a total valuation of $400,696,963. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $365,283,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its PVH Corp. shares by 27.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,366,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,388,885 shares of PVH Corp. which are valued at $289,490,393. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its PVH Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,840,810 shares and is now valued at $174,641,631. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of PVH Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.