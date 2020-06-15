Expensive Market, What To Buy? CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIT Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that CIT is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that CIT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.86.

The shares of the company added by 9.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.55 while ending the day at $23.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.89 million shares were traded which represents a 5.74% incline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. CIT had ended its last session trading at $21.76. CIT 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $53.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.32%. CIT Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $15.35 and traded between $14.32 and $14.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 12.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.18. The stock has a high of $21.45 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.28%, as 9.90M CIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.97% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.08% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.