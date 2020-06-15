Expensive Market, What To Buy? AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AerCap Holdings N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Outperform the AER stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $58. Cowen was of a view that AER is Outperform in its latest report on May 04, 2018. Macquarie thinks that AER is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 228.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.42.

The shares of the company added by 9.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $32.60 while ending the day at $34.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 37.95% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. AER had ended its last session trading at $31.41. AerCap Holdings N.V. currently has a market cap of $4.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 2.21. AER 52-week low price stands at $10.42 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AerCap Holdings N.V. generated 4.88 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.08%. AerCap Holdings N.V. has the potential to record 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on June 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated PLUG as Initiated on June 04, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PLUG could surge by 18.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.53% to reach $6.22/share. It started the day trading at $5.36 and traded between $4.88 and $5.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLUG’s 50-day SMA is 4.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.61. The stock has a high of $6.05 for the year while the low is $1.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 71.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.23%, as 69.98M AER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.30% of Plug Power Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PLUG shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 3,057,931 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,411,313 shares of PLUG, with a total valuation of $90,141,628. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLUG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,143,538 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its Plug Power Inc. shares by 94.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,513,467 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,573,147 shares of Plug Power Inc. which are valued at $56,891,696. In the same vein, Odey Asset Management LLP increased its Plug Power Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,614,911 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,813,850 shares and is now valued at $32,896,309. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Plug Power Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.