Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) move up 1.01% this morning: DEA Price Rally Looks Real

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 06/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.37 before closing at $23.91. Intraday shares traded counted 3.23 million, which was -252.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 916.85K. DEA’s previous close was $23.67 while the outstanding shares total 74.89M. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 183.92,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.31, with weekly volatility at 3.77% and ATR at 0.96. The DEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.72 and a $29.69 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Easterly Government Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DEA were able to record -14.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 38.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Easterly Government Properties Inc. recorded a total of 58.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 47.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.82 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 74.89M with the revenue now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DEA attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Trimble William C. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.54, for a total value of 368,100. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Trimble William C. now sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,313. Also, President & CEO, Trimble William C. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were price at an average price of 27.01 per share, with a total market value of 573,963. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, Crate Darrell W now holds 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,090. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Easterly Government Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.90.