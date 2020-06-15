Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is trading at $1.53 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta of 2.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.69, and a growth ratio of 0.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.64, with weekly volatility at 37.78% and ATR at 0.28. The CPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $7.01 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.07% on 06/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.45 before closing at $1.53. Intraday shares traded counted 33.52 million, which was 24.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 44.61M. CPE’s previous close was $1.51 while the outstanding shares total 396.68M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Callon Petroleum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $563.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPE, the company has in raw cash 14.8 million on their books with 37.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 356751000 million total, with 583768000 million as their total liabilities.

CPE were able to record -32.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.46 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 191.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Callon Petroleum Company recorded a total of 289.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 47.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 32.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 242.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 396.68M with the revenue now reading 0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPE attractive?

In related news, Director, JOHNSON S P IV sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.00, for a total value of 24,000. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President & CAO, Conaway Gregory F now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,000. Also, Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 0.52 per share, with a total market value of 51,610. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President & CAO, Conaway Gregory F now holds 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

2 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Callon Petroleum Company. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.37.